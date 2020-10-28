mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deniro Farrar Delivers Staten Island Vibes On "Wu-Tang"

Aron A.
October 28, 2020 14:27
Deniro Farrar pays tribute to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan on his latest offering.


The legendary Wu-Tang Clan continues to drive inspiration for generations to come. Rae recently celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the release of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx this past summer which arrived after a year of commemorating their legacy with a documentary and a TV series.

This month, Deniro Farrar paid homage to the legendary Staten Island crew with his single, "Wu-Tang." Bringing a very RZA-esque type production to back him, his charisma and character bleed through his flow as he flexes his lyrical prowess.

Deniro Farrar has kept busy throughout the year. Following 2019's Re-Up, he delivered Sole Food in March including appearances from Trinidad James, Lute, Elevator Jay, Trent the HOOOLiGAN, and Erick Lottary. 

Peep his latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Deniro.

Quotable Lyrics
See me in the kitchen, just know I'm in it again
Get slick sicka, I'm testin' out your chin
N***as get shot but tellin' y'all they shooters
Up up on the roof, slap 'em in they smoochers

Deniro Farrar
