mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denaun Porter Gets Introspective On "Reflection Of A 45"

Lynn S.
December 21, 2019 13:05
3 Views
00
0
Planit Dope, LLCPlanit Dope, LLC
Planit Dope, LLC

Reflection Of A 45
Denaun Porter

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mr. Porter hits the high notes on his latest track.


Denaun Porter, also known as Mr. Porter from the Detroit music collective D12 where Eminem infamously started, has dropped a new track called "Reflection of a 45." The song almost starts off like spoken word, while Denaun goes on to preach about what he's learned and ponder the past as well as the present. He criticizes clout-chasers and so-called GOATs, trying to focus on what he thinks is really important.

As a prominent producer himself, it's no surprise that Denaun's newest track boasts a dreamy beat that somehow flows so well with his juxtaposing bars. In particular, there are some beautiful harmonies mixed in that jump out at unexpected moments yet still compliment his singing perfectly. Denaun is able to show off his impressive vocal range, as well, rocking the chorus as well as he does his verses. He takes things to major R&B territory "just reflecting" as the song takes it's time to wrap up. All of the elements of the track work together to evoke a sense of someone lost in their own deep thoughts.

Quotable 
How can I get some sleep when I’m so worried 
This sh*t went by fast quick in a hurry
Your troubles heavier when you carry
But don’t mind me I’m just reflecting

Denaun Porter
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Denaun Porter Gets Introspective On "Reflection Of A 45"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject