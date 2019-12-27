Songstress Demi Lovato took her post-breakup moves to the gram by sharing a photo of an inspirational new tattoo she's just gotten. The tattoo is located on her back and consists of an angel close to falling, but yet, supported by a set of doves. The 27-year-old singer relied on the talent of tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi to bring her vision to fruition with this new ink. In the comments section of the artist's post, she added: "Thank you so much 🙌🏼 it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented 😊💕." Capozzi shared that he collaborated with Demi throughout the process and was very pleased with the results.

"We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you," were his words. Now, we've all been prone to partake in different practices as a way to heal from life's challenges and this tattoo just happens to be Demi's representation of freedom and resilience.

