Demi Lovato has been through a lot. She's struggled with drug addiction in the past, having almost fatally overdosed four years ago. Now, she says that she "rarely" even thinks about drugs, and has achieved "acceptance of [her] life."

Lovato recently dropped a new album called Holy Fvck, and on the project she discusses some of her past trials and tribulations. In the song "29," Lovato seemingly throws shade at her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The That 70s Show star was 29 when he met Lovato, who at the time was only 17.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The opening lyrics of "29" seem to refer to the age gap between her and the actor. "Petal on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders / Student and a teacher / Far from innocent, what the f**k's consent? / Numbers told you not to, but that didn't stop you," she sings. In the chorus of the song, she further emphasizes their ages: "Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/But was it yours or was it mine? / 17, 29."

In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, Lovato detailed her meeting Valderrama back in 2010. "I met him on Jan. 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms," she recalled. "I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man' and 'I have to have him.' But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.' After I turned 18, we began dating." The two broke up in 2016.

