Demi Lovato says that they “rarely” think about drugs, nearly four years removed from their scary overdose. The 29-year-old singer discussed their journey to sobriety during an interview on Boston radio station Mix 104.1.

Lovato described their current feelings on life as “acceptance.”

“I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me. And I realize that none of it works for me,” they said on the program. “What’s come into my life is acceptance.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Lovato added that their support system made their sobriety possible: “I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. I don’t think that I wanted it. And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realized that none of it works for me.”

Lovato went on to say that they used their music as an inspiration for their sobriety, explaining that it would allow them to put forth their “most authentic” self for their fans.

“After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again and I realized, I really want to do this for myself and I want to make the best album possible, something that really represents who I am,” they explained. “The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something that most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober.”

Lovato's comments on sobriety come ahead of their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK. which is scheduled for release in August.

[Via]