Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly parted ways with Jarinn Akana of Dynasty Sports Management and hired Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports as his new agent, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Cousins' switch in agents comes at a time when many NBA franchises have already used up most of their salary cap space, with reports suggesting he may have to settle for a mid-level exception rather than the big payday he had been hoping for.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski there's simply "no market" for Cousins right now.

Says Woj: "I think he thought, he hoped, some big market teams would strike out, they'd have cap space, and he could get a one-year, 12, 15, 18, 20 million dollar deal. That's not happening. The mid-level exception he got in Golden State last year, I don't think that's there for him."

Cousins, 28, was projected to ink a max contract during the 2017-18 season but he simply has not looked like his old self since tearing his achilles in January 2018.

The six-time All Star averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 regular season games with the Dubs, but he suffered a torn quad in the opening round of the playoffs and was a shell of himself in the Finals against Toronto.