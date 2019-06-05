DeMar DeRozan has been heavy in the news lately thanks to his former team, the Toronto Raptors, making it all the way to the NBA Finals the first season after he trading him to the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan was recently interviewed by Taylor Rooks for her Bleacher Report show Take It There, with his episode dropping just yesterday. We reported how DeRozan called himself the "sacrificial lamb" of the team in that interview and how he was hurt when he found out he was traded.

One of the other big parts of the interview came when Rooks asked the Spurs star if he ever thought about making music. That's when an embarrassed DeRozan explained that he had a secret mixtape and that he's been thinking of leaking some tracks to see if people would mess with it. He also explained that he showed Kendrick Lamar and Drake some songs and that they both liked it.

DeRozan isn't the only active player in the league who has tried to make music. Damian Lillard and Iman Shumpert are both rappers in their own time, with Lillard going for a more lyrical approach. As for DeRozan, he compares himself to West Coast rappers and says he's even been compared to Ice Cube by his friends.

Check out the video below if you're interested in the whole interview.