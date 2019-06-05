DeMar DeRozan has been heavy in the news lately thanks to his former team, the Toronto Raptors, making it all the way to the NBA Finals the first season after he trading him to the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan was recently interviewed by Taylor Rooks for her Bleacher Report show Take It Therewith his episode dropping just yesterday. We reported how DeRozan called himself the "sacrificial lamb" of the team in that interview and how he was hurt when he found out he was traded. 

One of the other big parts of the interview came when Rooks asked the Spurs star if he ever thought about making music. That's when an embarrassed DeRozan explained that he had a secret mixtape and that he's been thinking of leaking some tracks to see if people would mess with it. He also explained that he showed Kendrick Lamar and Drake some songs and that they both liked it.