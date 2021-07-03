mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Declaime & Madlib Release Joint Project "In The Beginning (Vol. 1)"

Kevin Goddard
July 03, 2021 10:30
Stream Madlib and DeClaime's new joint effort "In The Beginning, Vol. 1."


After hitting us with the track “All Over the World” last month, Oxnard rapper Declaime and super producer Madlib decide to return to the scene today and release their collaborative album, In the Beginning (Vol. 1).

In the Beginning (Vol. 1) compiles 13 previously unreleased tracks recorded from 1993 to 1996, during which Declaime and Madlib lived across the street from each other. The two became fast friends outside of the studio, eventually leading them to enter the booth together. For Declaime, releasing the project is his way of paying tribute to the now-legendary producer.

“I’m giving Otis Jackson his flowers now through this music we constructed as hungry young dudes,” explains the underground rapper. “The Beat Konducta Sensei and the Poet Past The Weak will always be part of Oxnard’s musical history!”

Out now, fans can stream the joint project in its entirety (below). Hit play and let us know what you think!

