mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deante Hitchcock & Guapdad 4000 Drop Off "Déjà Vu"

Mitch Findlay
October 21, 2020 10:33
1.3K Views
152
5
2020 Bystorm Entertainment2020 Bystorm Entertainment
2020 Bystorm Entertainment

Déjà Vu
Deante Hitchcock Feat. Guapdad 4000

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
78% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Deante Hitchcock and Guapdad 4000 lament their romantic woes in their new melodic duet "Déjà Vu."


Though he's still in the midst of breaking into the mainstream, Atlanta's Deante Hitchcock has been quietly enjoying one hell of a year. In May, he dropped off his most recent album Better, which features guest appearances from J.I.D, Young Nudy, Miguel, and 6LACK. And he's not finished either, having recently slid through with a brand new single "Déjà Vu," featuring a guest appearance from Guapdad 4000. Both rappers are capable of switching up the style when the occasion calls for it, and the track immediately strikes a reflective melodic tone from the opening moments.

"Gettin' us right but take a bit, it's never the type to test the waters, we ended up in a situationship," reflects Deante, speaking on a doomed relationship. "Fallin' in love is bad for your health, cap / that shit a jugg, how can I be good for you baby, I'm bad for myself?" It's a tried and true topic, but one that never fails to bring some much needed emotional depth to a rapper's repertoire. Even the generally jovial and often amusing Guapdad knows to keep a straight face, closing things out with his heart fixed on his sleeve. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- is Deante being slept on?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Couldn't cry if I wanted to,
I'm paralyzed but baby I know what I felt, if I don't really know nothin' else
Yeah, you know I want that old thing back
I know you want that old thing back
All the hoes, just see money around me, make me feel like that Goldlink track

Deante Hitchcock
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  15  2
  5
  1.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Deante Hitchcock Guapdad 4000
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Deante Hitchcock & Guapdad 4000 Drop Off "Déjà Vu"
152
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject