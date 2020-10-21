Deante Hitchcock & Guapdad 4000 Drop Off "Déjà Vu"

Though he's still in the midst of breaking into the mainstream, Atlanta's Deante Hitchcock has been quietly enjoying one hell of a year. In May, he dropped off his most recent album Better, which features guest appearances from J.I.D, Young Nudy, Miguel, and 6LACK. And he's not finished either, having recently slid through with a brand new single "Déjà Vu," featuring a guest appearance from Guapdad 4000. Both rappers are capable of switching up the style when the occasion calls for it, and the track immediately strikes a reflective melodic tone from the opening moments.

"Gettin' us right but take a bit, it's never the type to test the waters, we ended up in a situationship," reflects Deante, speaking on a doomed relationship. "Fallin' in love is bad for your health, cap / that shit a jugg, how can I be good for you baby, I'm bad for myself?" It's a tried and true topic, but one that never fails to bring some much needed emotional depth to a rapper's repertoire. Even the generally jovial and often amusing Guapdad knows to keep a straight face, closing things out with his heart fixed on his sleeve. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- is Deante being slept on?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Couldn't cry if I wanted to,

I'm paralyzed but baby I know what I felt, if I don't really know nothin' else

Yeah, you know I want that old thing back

I know you want that old thing back

All the hoes, just see money around me, make me feel like that Goldlink track