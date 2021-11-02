According to DDG, 18-year-old “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper Bhad Bhabie is “lowkey” slept on. The Florida native found her way into stardom after a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, and since then, she’s continued to be a viral sensation.

The “Hood Melody” rapper sent a tweet out on Monday afternoon saying, “n*ggas be sleeping on Bhad Bhabie lowkey” followed by a flame emoji. The post has since earned over 3,000 likes and nearly 200 retweets, seemingly co-signing DDG’s opinion.

Others who don’t enjoy the “Bestie” rapper’s music were quick to flock to the replies and express their distaste. “Rare L,” one viewer wrote above a meme of a disappointed looking man. “Delete this,” another person joked.

“She ain’t gonna let u hit + make better music,” one ruthless Twitter user said to DDG. “Tell her to drop a freestyle and let’s hear it,” @LeanCcups posted, throwing shade at BB.

While she obviously has her haters, Bhad Bhabie has been experiencing 15 minutes of fame over on TikTok. For the last few weeks, her verse from “22 (Remix)” has been trending. In a hilarious clip, the 18-year-old took a video of herself listening to the track, asking viewers why they like the verse as she feels that it “sucks.”

Thanks to a mirror strategically placed in the background, we then see Bhabie launch into an all-out twerk fest, even shaking her booty while in a handstand. Several people have since recreated the trend on the app, only further proving DDG’s point.

Do you think that Bhad Bhabie is lowkey slept on, or is DDG reaching? Let us know.