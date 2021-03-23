Dawn Richard Celebrates Different Body Types In Sexy Visual To "Jacuzzi" Single

It's time for Dawn Richard, stylized DAWN, to prepare for the arrival of her forthcoming album Second Line: An Electro Revival. The Danity Kane singer has been crafting her solo career for some time and she's ready to share new music with fans who have just discovered her art and those who have stayed loyal since her Making the Band days.

On Monday (March 22), Dawn shared her latest single, "Jacuzzi," along with a sexy music video. The multihyphenate entertainer joined with two dancers as they donned skin-colored two pieces and showed off a few sultry moves to accompany the single. Second Line: An Electro Revival will reportedly arrive on April 30 and recently, Dawn spoke about the inspiration behind the album.

"In death and in life, we celebrate the impact of a person’s legacy through dance and music," said the New Orleans native. "I’m celebrating the death of old views in the industry. The death of boxes and limits. I’m celebrating the homecoming of the Future. The homecoming to the new wave of artists. The emergence of all the King Creoles to come. This is our revival.” Stream "Jacuzzi" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm tryin' to blow the roof off

I'm tryin' to burn this b*tch down, if you want

Every time he touch me life gets slicker

Tryin' to make the sauce stick like a sticker

