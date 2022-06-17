Golden Warriors point guard Steph Curry’s list of accolades continues to grow in 2022. The 34-year-old superstar added a fourth NBA Finals ring to his resume last night as he and the Warriors came back from an early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to close out the series. Additionally, Curry was awarded his first ever Finals MVP, a trophy which has eluded him for several seasons. To top it all off, Chris Clunie, Curry’s alma mater Davidson’s director of athletics, announced that the college will be hosting a special ceremony on August 31st for Curry, where he will receive his long-awaited degree.

Clunie further added that the school will not only induct Curry into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame, but it will also retire his No. 30 jersey and number. Davidson holds a long standing policy that they do not retire numbers for jerseys of players who did not graduate. Curry had not completed his degree in sociology before declaring for the draft in 2009.

But Curry has repeatedly said he’s always planned on returning to school and finishing his education, fulfilling a promise he made to his family and to now-former Davidson head coach Bob McKillop.





In 2011, during the NBA lockout, Curry chose to return to Davidson and work toward his degree. And after enrolling in this year’s spring semester, he put the finishing touches on his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology.

Curry left a massive impact in his three seasons with Davidson. He led the basketball program all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. In his final season, he led the NCAA in points per game, averaging 34 points.

Curry will be the seventh player in Davidson basketball history to have their jersey retired.