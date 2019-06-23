Earlier in June, we reported that retired Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz had been shot in the back while in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was rushed to a local hospital where they removed some of his organs in an effort to take preemptive measures to secure his health. Next, he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for another surgery. Ortiz's health has been in stable condition since the surgery and now, ESPN is reporting that he has been moved out of the ICU.

"He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan," Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement Saturday. Dominican prosecutors stated earlier this week that Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner. "It wasn't supposed to be David," stated alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreira Cruz from behind bars. "They only told me the color of clothes." Authorities have recovered the gun that was used in the shooting. With both a weapon and a suspect in custody already, this case appears to be moving rapidly. Hopefully, Ortiz makes a full recovery at a similar same pace.

