Dave Franco is set to star in To The Extreme, a biopic detailing the career of '90s icon Vanilla Ice. Franco spoke about the role for the first time publically, in an interview with Insider.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"We have been in development for a while but we are inching closer and closer to preproduction," Franco said of the film.

The actor expects the biopic to follow a similar tonality to that of The Disaster Artist, a biopic starring his brother James Franco as Tommy Wiseau as he filmed his cult classic, The Room.

"With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was — that's the tone we want for this one as well," Franco said.

During his quarantine, Franco says he's made multiple calls to Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle.

"Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he's been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn't know," Franco said. "Just talking to him I can't help but think about the rabbit holes I'm going to go down to get ready for the role."

[Via]