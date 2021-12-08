mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East & Nino Man Join Forces On "Higher"

Aron A.
December 07, 2021 20:57
Dave East and Nino Man connect for a new record.


Jadakiss' So Raspy signee Nino Man has been putting his best foot forward throughout the year, though he came through with an influx of heat in the first half of 2021. The rapper's momentum has been at an all-time high, and in recent weeks, he's dished out records like "Woah" and his remix of Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke."

This week, Nino Man reunites with Dave East for their new collaboration, "Higher." With smooth, soulful samples ringing out throughout the song, Nino Man kicks the record off with insight into his struggle to get to where he's at now. East similar paints a portrait of the streets of Harlem, even throwing in a timely shout-out to Rich Porter. 

Check out Nino Man's new record with Dave East below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in love with the streets, what are you in love with me for?
N***as dying, f*ck you think I got this gun on me for?
I always idolize Rich 'cause I don't want to be poor (Porter)

