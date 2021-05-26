This summer, New York City will officially be outside, once again. Vaccination numbers continue to climb while COVID-19 cases decline and just about everyone is about ready to resume life as normally as possible. That being said, there are already a few festivals underway this summer like Summer Jam and Made In America.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

For film buffs, Tribeca Film Festival will resume this summer in compliance with health regulations. Per Variety, the festival will be closing out with a brand new documentary from Dave Chappelle. The title is yet to be revealed but it does follow the early days of the pandemic in a rural village of Ohio and highlights the difficulties they faced. It gives a look into Chappelle's live comedy shows that took place near his home in Ohio.

The film is set to debut at Radio City Music Hall -- the same venue where Chappelle hosted a 16-date residency in 2017. This marks the first time since the pandemic began that the iconic venue will open its doors to the public. Of course, everyone that attends must be fully vaccinated with the exception of children under 16 who will just need to provide proof of a negative test.

"Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

Chappelle's documentary debuts at Radio City Music Hall on June 19th.

