Danny Green has been a solid pickup for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and while some fans might get frustrated with him at times, there is no doubt that he brings some championship experience to this 76ers roster. The team is currently in the midst of a playoff run, and last night, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks to take a 2-1 series lead. It was a huge win for the team although it came at a cost as Green had to leave the game with a strain in his right calf.

After some tests and an evaluation, it was determined that Green will now have to miss two to three weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This means that Green is likely out for the rest of this series, and the Eastern Conference Finals as well, should the 76ers make it that far.

This loss is a significant one in terms of the team's depth, although Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons seem poised to step up. The 76ers have a ton of players making big contributions and we're sure they will be ready to go come Game 4.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images