LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot this past season. After having to mourn the loss of team legend Kobe Bryant, the team went into the Orlando bubble with a purpose, and they ended up coming away with an NBA title. LeBron won the NBA Finals MVP trophy, but it's clear that he had a lot of great teammates around him who helped secure the big victory.

Now that the offseason has begun, the Lakers have already started making big moves. For instance, they traded Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schroder. From there, Green was traded to the 76ers, for Al Horford. Today, the Lakers announced that they would be waiving Quinn Cook, which means two players from their championship roster will not be returning.

As a result, LeBron took to Twitter where he offered his respect to Cook and Green, noting just how much they meant to the team.

"Would NOT have won that [championship] without them both!" James wrote. Thank you and love! By the way I’ll see y’all in person soon anyways. Lol."

Heading into next season, the Lakers are favored to repeat, and if they continue to make big moves to their roster, there is no doubt that the purple and gold will be a championship-caliber roster. The addition of Schroder puts them in a great spot and with some big names on the market, there is no telling what else the Lakers could accomplish.

