Danny Brown is launching his own podcast appropriately titled, The Danny Brown Show, the rapper announced on Tuesday. The show will air through YMH Studios, the podcast network founded by Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky.

“Dropping on @ymhstudios May 17," he wrote in the announcement, adding, "get ready to get the jeans high and tight.”

YMH Studios wrote in its own announcement: "Mark your calendars! The newest YMH Studios podcast, The Danny Brown Show, premieres next Tuesday at 5 AM PT. Subscribe to YMH Studios on Youtube, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts so you don't miss an episode."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While this will be Brown's first podcast, he's spoken out about his love for the medium before. Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2017, Brown remarked that he enjoys podcasts more than music.

“I don’t even listen to rap music anymore at this point,” he admitted at the time. “Like, an album come out I’ll listen to it and I’ll like it, but… podcasts. It’s the future.”

In addition to the upcoming podcast, Brown is working on a collaborative album with JPEGMAFIA. The two debuted a song off of the project during a performance at the Smokers Club Festival in San Bernardino, California, earlier this month. The two previously worked together on Brown's 2019 album uknowhatimsayin¿.

The Danny Brown Show is scheduled to premiere on May 17.

Check out Brown's podcast announcement below.





[Via]