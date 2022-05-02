We're eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new album from Danny Brown but it seems like he has more than one in the works. Over the weekend, the rapper appeared at Smoker's Club Festival in West Hollywood where he was joined by JPEGMAFIA on stage. Together, they debuted a brand new collaboration and announced that they were preparing for a joint project in the near future.



JPEGMAFIA previously produced Danny Brown's uknowhatimsayin? cut "3 Tearz" ft. Run The Jewels. Peggy also collaborated with Danny on the song "Negro Spirituals" off of the same album. However, collaborating on a full project together is a full-circle moment for JPEGMAFIA. During a 2019 interview with HNHH, Danny Brown revealed that JPEGMAFIA was actually in attendance of one of his worst sets to date before his rap career jumped off.

"I’m super inspired by him, and I also inspire him. One of the worst shows I ever played in my life was in Dallas, Texas, I was opening up for Childish Gambino," he said. "They were chanting to get me off the stage, you know what I’m saying? So whatever, I felt so bad about that show it made me question what the fuck I was doing with my life. But I come to find out that JPEGMAFIA was in the crowd. Peggy! A young Peggy was in the crowd. He saw that shit and said he thought it was the tightest shit he ever saw. I think he was in the military or something at the time, it inspired him to get more into this rap shit."



Interestingly enough, in the same interview, Danny Brown revealed that it seemed unlikely that they would work on a joint project together. Clearly, his attitude changed but even at the time, he expressed his gratitude for his working relationship with Peggy. "There’s strength in numbers, man, if you got your brothers with you. You’ll make doper shit. You bounce off of each other, you inspire each other. Like he played some dope shit for me I’m like “Oh shit! Now I gotta make some shit.” So that’s what we do. I think we bring the best out of each other, to be honest," he said.

Check out the snippet of new music below.