Danny Brown, Channel Tres & Baauer Slide Into The Rave On "Ready To Go"

Danny Brown is just winding down following the uknowhatimsayin? tour in support of his latest album. The rapper isn't done yet, though. Today, he's back and connects with Channel Tres and Baauer for their new collaboration, "Ready To Go." With Danny Brown serving as the host on the newly debuted iFruitRadio Station for GTA Online, Channel Tres and Baauer debuted the new single which finds Danny Brown bouncing back into his electronic roots. Channel and Baauer serve up a garage/UK bass record influenced record and Danny Brown is back to rapping double-time with his signature squeaky voice that was evidently missing from his latest project, uknowwhatimsayin?

With DB serving as the host of iFruitRadio station, he linked up with Skepta as his special guest for the show.

Quotable Lyrics

Bust it open, look back at it

Losin' my mind like a crack addict

Losin' my breath, gettin' asthmatic

'Cause I hopped up on it, did the track rabbit