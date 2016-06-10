In 2012, if you and your friends didn’t film your own “Harlem Shake” video, you probably watched at least 30. The very very viral single that dominated Vine for a full year was Philly-born Baauer’s introduction to the world, and he hasn’t stopped broiling big bangers since. Although he lived in Harlem for two years while attending college, Baauer produced “Harlem Shake” while living in Brooklyn in 2012, just before signing with Diplo’s Mad Decent. Following the success of the debut single, Baauer has worked with Jay-Z, Just Blaze, and Pusha T to name a few. He released his debut studio album Aa in March 2016.