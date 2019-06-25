Danity Kane Drops Off Electronica Jam "Neøn Lights"

Danity Kane is giving it another try by reuniting once again. Dawn Richard, Aubrey O’Day, and Shannon Bex haven't released music together since they joined forces on 2014's DK3. The original Danity Kane, which was made up of five members, was more of a pop-R&B girl group who were hand-picked and created by Diddy for his reality show Making the Band.

The quintuplet had a successful run before they disbanded for a number of reasons, and while Dawn and Aubrey have gone on to have successful solo careers, they've decided to give the group-life another try. This time around, the ladies have delivered the synth-pop dance track, "Neøn Lights." The electronica-heavy song was crafted for DJ's and nightclubs worldwide and less for radio play.

Meanwhile, Danity Kane is gearing up for their Irving Plaza performance on June 27 and 28 where they're allowing their fans to choose their set. Check out "Neøn Lights" and let us know what you think.