Hoping to spice up their live shows and create an experience that stands out from other performances, Danity Kane is giving fans control. The girl group of five members has now dwindled down to three: Dawn Richard, Aubrey O’Day, and Shannon Bex. The trio has recently announced that they're hitting the stage for a two-night gig in New York City and shared on Instagram that they're offering fans the opportunity to decide what they perform for the first half an hour.

"Danity Kane presents ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’...a 2 night ONLY interactive experience June 27 & 28 at Irving Plaza in NYC!," they wrote. "For the first 30 minutes of the show you will decide what DK performs through an interactive experience.. any and all music solo and together will be open! Each night will be a different journey; your adventure, your show, chose wisely! -tickets ON SALE NOW at livenation.com."

The group has gone through a number of changes over the years from breakups to makeups to solo projects. The group was formed on Diddy's Making the Band 3, and while they did acquire success, Shannon Bex previously stated that the hip hop mogul wasn't truly concerned with their careers. "Puff didn’t care about us being a successful group. He cared about a T.V. show,” Bex told The Daily Buzz last year. “He wasn’t thinking about what was best for this group. He’s like ‘Uhh, let me do what’s best for me.'”