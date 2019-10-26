DaniLeigh Returns With New Song "No Caller ID"

DaniLeigh continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with “Cravin” last week with G-Eazy, the multi-talented female artist decides to return to the scene today and share her latest offering called “No Caller ID.”

Co-produced by Supah Mario & Wes Tarte, Dani brings the title life and raps about wishing she could “block these no caller ID” numbers, while referencing her past relationship issues in the process. “Wish I could block these no caller ID numbers/ that was my weak ass ex calling He don’t need nothing,” she kicks the song off rapping. It’s unclear at the moment if this will see life on her next project or just a loosie to hold fans over, but considering its out only on soundcloud it's probably the latter.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch I’m like hot Gunna

Rocking slime like Thugga

Why u dumb like dumber

Ima run up commas

10k for a pop up

Working til I come up