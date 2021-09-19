Daniel Craig will be taking his last ride as James Bond in the upcoming —and heavily delayed— No Time To Die. The film features Rami Malek as the villain and Lashana Lynch as a new 007. The story seems to follow Bond after he leaves the 007 title behind, but he must come back and finish up an ongoing lose end.



Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images

A clip has recently hit the web showing Craig speaking to the cast and crew on his last day of filming as Bond. However, since filming wrapped almost two years ago, this footage is somewhat old. This is the first time it has been circulated online, however.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me,” Craig explains, as he fights tears. “I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I’ve loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I’ve got up every morning, and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Craig started in 2006 with Casino Royale, the played Bond in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and now No Time To Die. He is considered one of the best actors to portray Bond because of his cold and brutal style compared to the suave and technologically advanced Bonds of the past.