Generational wealth has been a hot topic as people are urged to create financial legacies. It is a subject that Master P regularly touches on as he edifies marginalized communities, and while many who have amassed fortunes in business and entertainment have trust funds for their children and leave behind millions in their wills, Daniel Craig's kids will not enjoy his fortune after he passes.

The 007 actor has two daughters, one with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and another with current wife, actress Rachel Weisz, and he recently spoke with Candis magazine where he explained why he will not be leaving behind any money to his children. Entertainment Tonight estimated that his worth may be around $160 million.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" asked the actor. "I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too."

"I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," he added. "I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go." Craig isn't the only celebrity who has decided that his children won't receive their fortunes; Gordan Ramsey, Sting, and Simon Cowell have also reportedly vowed to leave little to their kids if anything at all.

Do you agree with Craig's take?



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

