Daniel Caesar & Koffee Are Off To The Races In Jamaica For "CYANIDE" Video

The video shows love to some Toronto names.

Daniel Caesar's "CYANIDE" track was updated with a beloved feature from Koffee back in September and now the duo has linked up yet again to drop off a lovely video that shows love to Koffee's home stomping grounds of Jamaica. Daniel (who is also of Jamaican decent) and Koffee are seen moving down a road while the CASE STUDY 01 singer performs his intro verse with Koffee and a crew of people following in pursuit.

The video then cuts to Jermaine and Trevaunn Richards who guest star as announcers at a horse racing track, adding a little bit of humour to the simple yet gorgeous visuals. Finally, Koffee comes in to perform her verse in a stand full of Jamaicans watching the race. The video is directed by Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown for theENDS and adds even more love to the remix.

