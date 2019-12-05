mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Daniel Caesar & Koffee Are Off To The Races In Jamaica For "CYANIDE" Video

Chantilly Post
December 05, 2019 14:33
54 Views
00
0

The video shows love to some Toronto names.

Daniel Caesar's "CYANIDE" track was updated with a beloved feature from Koffee back in September and now the duo has linked up yet again to drop off a lovely video that shows love to Koffee's home stomping grounds of Jamaica. Daniel (who is also of Jamaican decent) and Koffee are seen moving down a road while the CASE STUDY 01 singer performs his intro verse with Koffee and a crew of people following in pursuit. 

The video then cuts to Jermaine and Trevaunn Richards who guest star as announcers at a horse racing track, adding a little bit of humour to the simple yet gorgeous visuals. Finally, Koffee comes in to perform her verse in a stand full of Jamaicans watching the race. The video is directed by Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown for theENDS and adds even more love to the remix. 

Stream and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Daniel Caesar Koffee Cyanide News Music Videos
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
NEWS Daniel Caesar & Koffee Are Off To The Races In Jamaica For "CYANIDE" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject