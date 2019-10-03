When the Golden State Warriors traded away Andre Iguodala and lost Kevin Durant to free agency, there was this suspicion around the NBA that their dynasty was about to come to an end. Immediately after these moves were made, the Warriors were able to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign and trade. While Russell struggled during the early stages of his career, he was able to get a bit of resurgence in Brooklyn and as he goes to San Francisco, the Warriors are getting him at exactly the right time.

At first, it seemed like Russell would be used as a trade piece but that might not exactly be the case. In a report from Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, it appears as though the Warriors absolutely love Russell and want to keep him longterm.

Elsa/Getty Images

"There's a strong possibility that the Warriors actually want their newest big acquisition for seasons beyond this one," Strauss wrote. "Their front-office leaders, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers both, are as smitten with him as any team that just selected a top-five player in the draft."

With Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and D-Lo in the backcourt, the Warriors are going to continue to be a problem, even if NBA fans don't want that to be the case.

