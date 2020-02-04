In just a couple of days, the NBA trade deadline will have finally arrived which means some players will be dealt to new teams. The lead-up to the trade deadline is always filled with rumors and D'Angelo Russell has been front and center in this regard. Ever since joining the Golden State Warriors, there have been rumors that he would be traded for some extra assets. Of course, this has yet to happen but with the trade deadline looming, many believe he could be traded to a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a recent interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Russell was asked about the rumors and whether or not he pays attention. As the young star explained, he's aware of the potential scenarios but won't let it get to him.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“When I got drafted, I was in a rumor,” Russell said. “I’ve been through it all. Not gonna lie to you. Any rumor you can think of, I’ve been a part of it. I’ve seen it (the last couple of days). I can’t get away from it. You go on social, you see it. You go on TV, you hear it. You talk to the media, they ask you about it. Ain’t no getting away from it. But it is what it is.”

