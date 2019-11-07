D'Angelo Russell had a breakout year with the Brooklyn Nets last season and heading into 2019-20, fans were expecting him to do even more damage. Russell was part of a huge sign and trade with the Golden State Warriors and is now on a team plagued by injuries, himself included. Ever since Russell was dealt to the Warriors, there have been rumors that they may trade him away for some extra assets.

In a new report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it was revealed that many throughout the league see Russell as a huge asset who could pull in quite a bit of return should the Warriors decide to trade him.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“If the Warriors decide to investigate the market, some league executives believe it’s not unreasonable to think the Warriors could get another first-round pick plus a quality role player for Russell, especially if they’re able to construct a deal where they take back salary,” Windhorst wrote.

A Russell trade wouldn't be a sign of the Warriors' discontent with him but more so just a sign of a team who is looking to maximize their assets as they attempt to rebuild for next year when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will all be healthy.

Stay tuned for more updates on NBA trades and rumors as we will be sure to bring them to you.