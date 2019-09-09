D'Angelo Russell had a rocky start to his NBA career but after being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, he saw a huge resurgence in his game. Russell was a breakout star last season and was one of the main reasons why the Nets were able to come out of nowhere and steal sixth place in the Eastern Conference. After Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets during the offseason, Russell was dealt to the Golden State Warriors in a sign and trade scenario.

Over the last few years, the Golden State Warriors have completely dominated the NBA, winning three of the last five championships. With this in mind, Russell will need to live up to the lofty expectations thrust upon a player competing for such a coveted team. Russell seems determined to prove his worth this season and has been seen in the gym working hard, every single day. In this latest video, Russell is working on his quick release, all while trying to play through contact.

View this post on Instagram via: @cbrickley603, @harrington1313 A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriorswire) on Sep 8, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

Warriors fans seem to be excited by Russell's moves especially since he will be paired with Steph Curry in the backcourt. Russell will have to replace Klay Thompson for the first half of the season which is no easy task. Either way, Russell appears to be up to the challenge which will be music to the ears of Dubs fans all across California.

Are you excited to see Russell in a Warriors jersey this season?