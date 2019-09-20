It feels like an eternity since we last saw Conor McGregor in the UFC Octagon. His last fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October of 2018 and as we all know, he lost that fight in exciting fashion. Since then, McGregor has been living as extra as possible and has even gotten into a bit of trouble along the way. Regardless, it's clear that he wants to keep fighting and is hoping for a big match soon. As of right now, a rematch with Khabib seems highly unlikely although according to UFC president Dana White, a McGregor match will be happening soon.

TMZ caught up with White recently and that's when they asked him about the possibilities for McGregor's return to the sport. As White explained, his next fight will be "early next year" and also noted that McGregor will have to fight someone new before taking on Khabib again.

One of the possibilities being thrown around right now is the winner of the Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz match which is going down on November 2nd at UFC 244. Masvidal and Diaz are two incredibly exciting opponents and fans would love to see McGregor fight either of these two.

