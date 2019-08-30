UFC's undefeated Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says his feud with Conor McGregor"will never be finished," but he won't be giving the Irish superstar a rematch until he picks up some wins - No matter how much money Dana White throws his way.

In a recent interview with ESPN ahead of his clash with interim Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, Khabib explained that he'd rather fight "real guys" such as Poirier, Tony Ferguson, or retired veteran Georges St. Pierre.

Per ESPN:

"This guy [McGregor] have to come back and make nine- or 10-fight win streak. Then we gonna fight," Nurmagomedov said. "Maybe people who watch this interview, they think, 'Oh, he think about this, but when UFC ask this guy to fight Conor for millions of dollars, this guy is gonna take it.' No. Fight. Come back and show who are you. "Dana [White], no need to call me. Why he have to call me about this fight? We talk with Dana sometimes, he's a good guy, but don't talk with me about this crazy fight. I want to fight real guys -- Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, maybe if one of the greatest athletes ever, Georges St-Pierre, wants to fight. I want to fight those guys. I don't want to fight with a guy who never wins."

Although he has no interest in fighting Conor in the immediate future, Khabib made it clear that he'll always be on the hunt for McGregor and his team. Per ESPN:

"Even [the October fight] did not finish it," Nurmagomedov said. "Just smash people is not enough. I talk about just smash only him? It's not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I think before the fight. This is what I say to my team. 'Hey, tonight, we're going to war. This is not about fight.' "It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we're going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn't matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I'm not scared about this. ... They go to hospital and we go to police. That's it."

Khabib (27-0) has not fought since the chaotic UFC 229 main event last October. He'll return to the octagon at UFC 242 on September 7 in Abu Dhabi, where he'll take on interim champ Dustin Poirier (25-5, 1 NC).