Conor McGregor is one of the most exciting figures to ever grace the UFC, although he hasn't been active in the sport as of late. The last time he entered the Octagon was back in October when he fought against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and ended up losing. Since then, McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport which was quickly believed to be a ploy to get some shares in the UFC. Now, McGregor is looking for a fight but thanks to his antics, there aren't many suitors. McGregor even wants a rematch against Khabib but it appears as though the Nurmagomedov camp isn't all that interested unless he starts begging.

TMZ Sports recently interviewed UFC president Dana White and asked him about Conor's future in the sport. As White explained, McGregor is eager to get back in the Octagon and that he's sure it will happen sooner than later.

"Conor is a competitor, man. He loves to fight. This is his passion in life," White said. "We gotta see how everything plays out."

Khabib is set to face off against Dustin Poirier in September which would delay any kind of rematch involving Conor. Despite this, White is guaranteeing that we will see McGregor before the end of the year, which is good news for UFC fans who have been clamoring to see the Irish fighter again.