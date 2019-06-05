Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fought back in November in what was concerned a phenomenal fight where Khabib ended up coming out victorious. Since then, McGregor has stated that he's retired from the sport although it doesn't seem likely that he'll stay out of the sport for long. McGregor was gunning for a rematch against Khabib but this week, a potential bout between the two was put on hold as it was revealed that Khabib and Dustin Poirier would battle at UFC 242 on September 7th.

TMZ caught up with Khabib's vocal manager, Ali Abdelaziz and asked him about why they decided to fight Poirier and not McGregor. As Abdelaziz puts it, McGregor is more interested in being an "Instagram Model" and that he simply "didn't beg enough."

"Get maybe 2 or 3 wins," Abdelaziz said when it comes to what needs to happen before they fight again. "Then get on his knees and beg. At the end of the day, UFC doesn't need Conor. We don't need Conor. But, Conor needs us right now."

It's clear that Khabib and McGregor have some bad blood between the two but it doesn't seem like it will be resolved anytime soon.

Are you looking for a rematch between these two and if so, who would win?