Over these past few weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as favorites to win the Super Bowl. They got off to a horrific start, however, they are now on an 8-game winning streak and their offense is firing on all cylinders. Not to mention, the Chiefs defense is actually playing extraordinarily well right now, which means they could easily make a huge run in the playoffs if they can keep up their momentum.

At this point, analysts are trying to figure out which team has the best chance at knocking off the Chiefs in the postseason. According to Dan Orlovsky of ESPN, that team just so happens to be the Indianapolis Colts, who have gotten some impressive wins as of late.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I think the team that is best suited to knock [the Chiefs] off is the Indianapolis Colts," Orlovsky claimed. "I think that their quarterback had a moment this past weekend!” Carson Wentz has been playing a lot better as of late, and as it stands, the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the entire league. Whether or not they could actually beat the Chiefs, however, still remains to be seen.

With the NFL playoffs just a couple of weeks away, we are certainly in for some inspired football. There is a lot to be excited about, and fans are gearing up to cheer on their favorite teams during the absolute best time of the year.