Damian Lillard has consistently been one of the best point guards in the entire NBA over the last couple of seasons and fans are finally becoming hip to everything he can do out on the court. Lillard has his very own signature sneaker with Adidas and this past season, the Dame 6 became available to fans everywhere. There have been numerous colorways to come out over the past few months and now, a peculiar model is being teased.

This green and orange offering is called the Adidas Dame 6 "Dame Sauce" and looks like an actual packet of sauce that you would find at a fast-food restaurant like McDonald's. On the tongue, we have an orange and green label that says both "Adidas" and "Dame Sauce" on it. One the side, you can even find the signature McDonald's golden arch logo. This pretty well tells you that this shoe is in reference to the legendary fast-food chain, specifically.

So far, a release date has yet to be determined although stay tuned as we will be sure to give you all of the latest information, once it becomes available.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

[Via]