Adidas Basketball, yes Adidas Basketball, has today released a new track and music video recorded by Pusha T and produced by Pharrell, in celebration of Pusha's upcoming Adidas Dame 6 collab. The video, which evokes memories of Jadakiss' iconic commercial for the Reebok Answer V, references both of their respective journeys as well as the duo’s highly anticipated sneaker.

The special edition sneakers, influenced by early 2000’s mixtape culture, features "Side 1" and "Side 2" detailing on the heel, "I Am My Own Fan" etched on the Lightstrike cushioning, and a "sign here" tab on the toe box that allows wearers to customizer their pair. The eye-catching colorway is also highlighted by the bold "DL-90" text on the lateral side as a nod to Dame's initials and birth year, as well as the "PSH-T77" sits on the ankle of the medial side.

The kicks will be available this Friday, February 14th in select Chicago retailers and at adidas.com for $140. Check out the official photos below, and click here to preview their second, more limited sneaker collab.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas