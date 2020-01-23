Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard is an avid WWE fan, so it's only right that he and Adidas pay homage to one of his favorite WWE superstars with a special colorway of the Adidas Dame 6.

As part of an official partnership with the WWE, Adidas will be releasing the Dame 6 "Stone Cold" colorway on Saturday, January 25th - just one day before the highly anticipated Royal Rumble event.

Adidas Dame 6 'Stone Cold'/Adidas

The special edition Dame 6s come equipped with a black, synthetic snakeskin upper upper accompanied by blue accents as a nod to Stone Cold Steve Austin's signature vest and denim shorts. Additional details include gold detailing, referencing The Rattlesnake's championship titles over the years, "DAME 3:16" text on the midsole, and broken glass with a skull on the sockliner.

If you're a wrestling fan, a Dame fan, or just like the look of the "Stone Cold" Dame 6s, set aside $120 and lookout for the release on Saturday morning. Check out the official photos below.

