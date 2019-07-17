Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is among the handful of NBA and WNBA players who have signed on for Space Jam 2, likely to appear as one of All Stars who has their powers taken by the Monstars.

It remains to be seen exactly how each player will fit into the film but Lillard recently revealed some details about his particular role, including how he had to shave his facial hair. Additionally, Lillard says that his role is "significant" and more than just a cameo.

"It's significant," says Lillard, according to Casey Holdahl. "It's not a cameo." "That was different," said Lillard of shooting the movie, per Holdahl. "You all know I've always had a babyface, so this season I grew a beard out, it took me like six months to grow it. I show up on the set, they make me shave it off for the animation. That's why I look like this now. It was bare-faced for the animation, 15-hour days, showing up on the set at 6 a.m., leaving at 9 p.m. It was long."

According to Casey Holdhal, Lillard already spent a week in Hollywood shooting scenes for the movie, although there's a chance he'll have to return for some additional work before the film hits theaters in July 2021.

Per NBA.com:

"I'm not going to say it was fun, eventually it was fun, and now I'm happy I did it knowing that I was a part of something like that," said Lillard. "I think it's going to be great."

The cast of Space Jam 2 also includes Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Diana Taurasi, as well as Don Cheadle, and of course, LeBron James.