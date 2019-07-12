Filming on Space Jam 2 is officially underway, and LeBron James took to instagram on Friday to share a sneak peek behind the scenes.

The four-time NBA MVP will be joined on set by fellow teammate Anthony Davis, as well as Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi. Don Cheadle has also reportedly signed on - although his role in the movie has not yet been revealed.

Check out the first behind the scenes photo from Space Jam 2 below.

While LeBron will be busy shooting the Space Jam sequel in the coming weeks, he'll still be putting in the work for his day job. NBA superfan and real estate mogul James Goldstein recently posted some photos and videos of the "Club James" training facility, which will be used by LeBron and other NBA stars in between shoots this summer.

The court, located on Goldstein's sprawling estate, features a jaw-dropping backdrop along with sprawling views of the city, as seen in the posts embedded below.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron's family arc will play a central role in Space Jam 2.

Per THR:

"Those familiar with the script say Space Jam 2 will rely less heavily on a Dream Team of hoops luminaries than the Michael Jordan-led film, which saw more than a dozen real-life NBA stars cameo and grossed $231 million worldwide, not adjusted for inflation. Instead, LeBron's family arc is key, with a yet-to-be-cast teen character named Dom as the second lead, sources say."

Space Jam 2 will reportedly hit heaters on July 16, 2021.