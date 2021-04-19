Kevin Durant can be a controversial figure at times as some fans believe he is too sensitive for his own good. His constant Twitter use has led to some hilarious interactions and while some may feel like he is doing too much, there are others who appreciate his engagement. Throughout his career, KD has had well-publicized issues with some of his teammates, and sometimes, his comments give credence to the rumors. Such was the case recently as KD omitted Russell Westbrook from a list of his top 5 best teammates.

This omission led to a lot of debate on social media as fans reacted to what KD had to say. Even Damian Lillard opted to weigh in on the whole ordeal as he simply provided a thinking face emoji to show that KD's take here was suspect, to say the least.

Eventually, Durant was asked about Westbrook, which led him to admit that he completely forgot about his former OKC teammate. Considering these two have a ton of history, some fans were not willing to give KD the benefit of the doubt, and it's easy to see why.

As for Lillard, he has had his own run-ins with Westbrook although even he can see that Russ is one of the best players in the league right now.

Elsa/Getty Images