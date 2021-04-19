Kevin Durant has played with a lot of incredible athletes over the course of his career. On every single team, he has been on, there have been at least two other future Hall of Famers. For instance, in OKC, Durant played with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. In Golden State, he had Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, while in Brooklyn, he has Harden and Kyrie Irving.

During a sitdown interview with Gillie Da King, Durant was asked to name his top five teammates of all-time, and while some of the names aren't surprising, there was certainly a shocking omission. For instance, Durant named Irving, Curry, Thompson, Harden, and even Serge Ibaka, which prompted the host to interrupt and ask about Westbrook.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Eventually, Durant claimed that Westbrook had completely slipped his mind and that he was indeed a top-five teammate. Despite the correction, Durant refused to name who he would take out of the list, which seems to be an indication that he may have purposely left Westbrook off and was just hoping not to get called out on it.

Fans on social media ended up giving Durant a lot of grief for his take here, as some felt like Westbrook was being blatantly disrespected. Over the years, Westbrook has been dissed by fans due to his lack of playoff success but when it comes to talent and tenacity, he is one of the best in the league.

You can see the full extent of what Durant had to say, below.