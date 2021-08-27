Damian Lillard has consistently been a rep for his hometown of Oakland, California. Whether it be in songs or his social media posts, Lillard always makes sure to give props to where he came from. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Lillard enjoys playing against the Golden State Warriors. While the team is in San Francisco now, they used to be in Oakland, which was a homecoming of sorts for the Blazers point guard.

In a new interview, Lillard spoke at length about his experiences playing against Golden State and how he loves the way the fans open up to him, even despite him being on the opposing side. There is always a mutual respect there, and it's something that has lasted even in the transition to San Fran.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“It’s a special connection. It means a lot to me because it’s similar to when I go home to Oakland and I play against the Golden State Warriors. When they call my name in the starting lineups, the crowd shows me a lot of love and it’s the same when we play against the (Utah) Jazz. They say ‘from Weber State’ and everybody just kind of goes crazy out of love," Lillard explained. “It’s a great level of appreciation on my side because these are the people that had this type of appreciation for me before the rest of the world even knew who I was. I never lose sight of that. I never take that for granted.”

Some might spin these as a confirmation that Lillard wants to go to the Warriors, although that should be deaded immediately. Lillard is simply showing love to his hometown, and for now, Lillard will only be playing in the Bay Area as a Blazer.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

