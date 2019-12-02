Portland Trail Blazers' All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard recently linked up with Complex's Joe La Puma at Index in Portland, Oregon for a brand new episode of "Sneaker Shopping," during which they discussed Dame's new sneaker, the Adidas Dame 6, as well as his rap career and hopes of collaborating on a shoe with fellow Adidas ambassador, Kanye West.

In speaking of the Dame 6, Lillard preached the benefits of being located nearby Adidas' headquarters in Portland which allows him to be very hands on during the design process, no matter how big or small the issue. During the visit to Index, the All-Star guard also touched on his wrestling fandom, specifically WWE's Attitude Era, and the iconic shot he hit against OKC in the playoffs.

In the end, he walked out with $3,330 worth of Adidas gear, including the OG "Turtledove" Yeezy Boost 350, Nice Kicks x Adidas NMD and the "Shenron" Dragon Ball Z collab. Check out the full episode of "Sneaker Shopping" in the video embedded below.