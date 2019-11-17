Adidas and Portland Trail Blazers' All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard have officially introduced his sixth signature sneaker this, showcasing a few of the first colorways to launch. The first, dubbed "Ruthless," will be available on Black Friday, followed by multiple "Hecklers" colorways slated to launch on January 18 for the retail price of $110.

The Adidas Dame 6 "Hecklers" will be offered in four different colorways including black, yellow, orange, and blue. Each of the colorways feature a textile mesh upper accompanied by a “Hecklers Get Dealt With” text on the tongue, toe and heel. The kicks are also highlighted by the ultra lightweight Lightstrike cushioning, which makes its appearance in Dame's signature series for the first time.

Per Adidas:

“The silhouette embodies Dame’s multi-dimensional persona from both sides of the shoe. The outside speaks to Dame’s focus, while the interior peels back the layers to showcase the inner workings of the shoe and celebrates Dame’s ruthless mindset on the court.”

Check out some additional photos below.

