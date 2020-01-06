This past weekend, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys would officially be moving on from head coach Jason Garrett. After ten years, Garrett only managed two playoff wins which simply isn't good enough. Owner Jerry Jones was looking for better results and Garrett was a scapegoat for all of it. Even before Garrett's firing, it was reported that the Cowboys were interviewing a whole slew of candidates, including former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Today, it was reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that the Cowboys were officially signing McCarthy which means the team has a new head coach. McCarthy's tenure in Green Bay didn't exactly end on a positive note although it's important to remember that McCarthy won a Super Bowl during his time there.

This recent signing is huge news as it takes one of the biggest head coaching free agents off of the market. Numerous teams were interviewing McCarthy and now, they will have to look elsewhere. The Cowboys coaching job is certainly an attractive position as the team is loaded with talent and has the potential to be great.

Check out some of the best reactions to the news, below.