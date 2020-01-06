Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for ten years and was only able to get them two playoff wins. After a disastrous season, rumors were swirling that Garrett would be fired and the team would be looking for a brand new bench boss. After a full week of making fans guess, the Cowboys officially announced on Sunday that Garrett wouldn't be coming back as head coach. Owner Jerry Jones had a lot to think about when it came to Garrett but it was clear they had to move on. Following the move, Jones spoke out about what Garrett meant to the team and the work he did over the last decade.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach," Jones said in a statement via NFL.com. "His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect."

The Cowboys are already interviewing new personnel. Some of the names that have been thrown around are Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis.