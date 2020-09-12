Dallas' Bobby Sessions Drops "RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom"

Bobby Sessions has been bubbling up from Dallas and beyond. His co-writing credits on Megan Thee Stallion's #1 single, "Savage" didn't hurt but it's his own penmanship and artistry that's helped him gain that credit in the first place. The first two installments of his RVLTN tapes were potent bodies of work exploring the racial injustice in the nation.

This weekend, he released the third installment, RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom, enlisting Royce Da 5'9", The Outfit, TX, and Zyah. The project includes 13 tracks that he described as "the unapologetic, raw, and uncut opinions from the barbershop about what's going on."

Over a year filled with protests in the wake of ongoing police killings of Black people, Bobby Sessions' latest project reflects the current social climate in America.

"Where you’re getting the full spectrum of emotion of what someone goes in the middle of a revolution, when they get exposed to one, when they decide they want to become a revolutionary… this series is a form of that activism," he said.